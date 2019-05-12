Kendall Jenner’s Gladiator Sandals and Edgy Leather Pants Are the Most Unexpected Combo

Kendall Jenner’s known for her pulled-together street style, but this might be one of her most daring looks yet.

The 23-year-old was spotted exiting her hotel in New York yesterday clad in a crop top and edgy leather pants — with summery gladiator sandals capping off her ensemble.

Kendall Jenner leaves her hotel in New York on May 11. CREDIT: Splash News

Jenner sported a white crop top under a printed button-down top from Acne Studios. Her edgy straight-leg leather pants — which featured a high rise, belt loops and side/rear pockets — sell for $1,981 and come courtesy of Mugler.

Kendall Jenner in Mugler leather pants with gladiator sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star went with strappy black gladiator-style sandals. The shoes have a ’90s-inspired square silhouette, with a low mid-heel.

A close-up look at Kendall Jenner’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

The supermodel pulled together her look with rounded sunglasses from Ray-Ban and a Louis Vuitton graffiti-print purse.

When it comes to her off-duty style, Jenner can often be found in casual, easily walkable footwear like sneakers, work boots and oxfords. The brunette particularly loves Adidas kicks — unsurprising given that she’s an Adidas ambassador. The brand’s Yeezy line, which boasts Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West as creative director, is a favorite of hers.

As one of the most sought-after models, the reality star is in high demand in the fashion industry. She starred in Stuart Weitzman’s spring ’19 campaign, showing off her flexibility in lunge poses.

