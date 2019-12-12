Kendall Jenner Wears Festive Calvin Klein PJs With Fierce Prada Combat Boots

Kendall Jenner is providing inspiration for your Christmas morning fashion.

The 24-year-old supermodel attended a Calvin Klein event yesterday, Dec. 11, wearing festive pajamas from the label’s underwear imprint.

Jenner’s coordinated look consisted of a buffalo plaid bra top and joggers. The bralette is available from Shopbop.com for $28, while the pants are marked down by 10% from $62 to $56 on Zappos.com.

Kendall Jenner wears a buffalo plaid Calvin Klein bralette and matching joggers in New York, Dec. 11. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kendall Jenner’s Prada combat boots. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star chose Prada’s Monolith boots. The boots have a leather upper, a chunky rubber sole and a 2.75-inch flatform; they also feature detachable nylon pouches that can hold small items like keys or cash. The now sold-out shoes previously were in stock on Nordstrom.com for $1,450.

Prada combat boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Jenner attended the event in a work capacity since she stars in Calvin Klein ad campaigns alongside other boldface names, such as Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber and A$AP Rocky. She additionally appears in advertisements for Valentino, Stuart Weitzman and her own apparel and accessories label with sister Kylie Jenner, called Kendall + Kylie. Additionally, Jenner is involved in the athletics space through her role as Adidas Classics ambassador.

The reality star has stepped out in Prada’s Monolith boots before. On Nov. 20 in New York, she teamed the shoes with a black-and-white coat and grey jeans. Other A-list fans of the shoes include Bella Hadid and Ciara.

Kendall Jenner wears a black-and-white outfit with Prada boots in New York, Nov. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

