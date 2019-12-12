Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Wears Festive Calvin Klein PJs With Fierce Prada Combat Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kendall Jenner
Knee-High Boots
Snakeprint
Socks With Sandals
Clear Shoes
View Gallery 7 Images

Kendall Jenner is providing inspiration for your Christmas morning fashion.

The 24-year-old supermodel attended a Calvin Klein event yesterday, Dec. 11, wearing festive pajamas from the label’s underwear imprint.

Jenner’s coordinated look consisted of a buffalo plaid bra top and joggers. The bralette is available from Shopbop.com for $28, while the pants are marked down by 10% from $62 to $56 on Zappos.com.

Kendall Jenner, buffalo plaid, bralette, joggers, crop top, abs, prada boots, prada monolith, celebrity fashion, kardashian style, Calvin Klein Pajama Party, New York, USA - 11 Dec 2019
Kendall Jenner wears a buffalo plaid Calvin Klein bralette and matching joggers in New York, Dec. 11.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner, prada boots, prada monolith boots, shoe detail, celebrity style, new york, calvin klein, pajama party, holidays, december 2019
A close-up look at Kendall Jenner’s Prada combat boots.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star chose Prada’s Monolith boots. The boots have a leather upper,  a chunky rubber sole and a 2.75-inch flatform; they also feature detachable nylon pouches that can hold small items like keys or cash. The now sold-out shoes previously were in stock on Nordstrom.com for $1,450.

Prada, combat boots, bella hadid
Prada combat boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Prada Monolith Boots $1,450
Buy it

Jenner attended the event in a work capacity since she stars in Calvin Klein ad campaigns alongside other boldface names, such as Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber and A$AP Rocky. She additionally appears in advertisements for Valentino, Stuart Weitzman and her own apparel and accessories label with sister Kylie Jenner, called Kendall + Kylie. Additionally, Jenner is involved in the athletics space through her role as Adidas Classics ambassador.

Kendall Jenner, buffalo plaid, bralette, joggers, crop top, abs, prada boots, prada monolith, celebrity fashion, kardashian style, Calvin Klein Pajama Party, New York, USA - 11 Dec 2019
Kendall Jenner wears a buffalo plaid Calvin Klein bralette and matching joggers in New York, Dec. 11.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The reality star has stepped out in Prada’s Monolith boots before. On Nov. 20 in New York, she teamed the shoes with a black-and-white coat and grey jeans. Other A-list fans of the shoes include Bella Hadid and Ciara.

Kendall Jenner, celebrity style, street style, prada shoes, combat boots, jeans, black and white outfit, jacket, Kendall Jenner, Kendall Jenner out and about, New York, USA - 20 Nov 2019
Kendall Jenner wears a black-and-white outfit with Prada boots in New York, Nov. 20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s trend-setting shoe style.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Bares It All in a Nude Minidress and Clear Pumps

Kendall Jenner Wears Dr. Martens Boots While Shopping in NYC

Kendall Jenner Braves the NYC Chill in a Leather Trench & Trendy White Sneakers

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad