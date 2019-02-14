Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner’s Valentine’s Date Look Includes a Bucket Hat & Fluffy Sandals

By Ella Chochrek
Only Kendall Jenner would choose this look for a Valentine’s night out.

The 23-year-old stepped out to Madison Square Garden on Feb. 13, where she rooted for boyfriend Ben Simmons’ Philadelphia 76ers as they took on the New York Knicks.

Kendall Jenner arrives at Madison Square Garden to watch Ben Simmons’ 76ers take on the Knicks.
Jenner went for a low-key look, stepping out in a graphic T-shirt, mom jeans and a long black leather coat with “Matrix” vibes.

The Adidas ambassador selected open-toe shoes — an interesting choice given the sub-40-degree New York weather. The statement sandals featured a brick-orange fluffy upper and a soaring block heel.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s sandals.
But the most interesting aspect of the model’s look was a shiny black bucket hat, which she wore down low, obscuring part of her face.

After the game, Simmons, who has a shoe deal with Nike, joined his girlfriend for a Valentine’s Day date. The 2018 Rookie of the Year kept things casual in a crewneck sweatshirt and distressed jeans. He wore dark sneakers by the Swoosh and added some chains to his look for a metallic pop.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons hold hands as they exit MSG.
While Jenner’s fluffy sandals made quite the statement, she swapped them for a comfy pair of white sneakers later in the night. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also ditched the bucket hat — proof that it was a sartorial choice and not because of a bad-hair day.

Kendall Jenner changes into sneakers for dinner with Ben Simmons.
