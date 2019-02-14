Kendall Jenner’s Valentine’s Date Look Includes a Bucket Hat & Fluffy Sandals

Only Kendall Jenner would choose this look for a Valentine’s night out.
The 23-year-old stepped out to Madison Square Garden on Feb. 13, where she rooted for boyfriend Ben Simmons’ Philadelphia 76ers as they took on the New York Knicks.
Jenner went for a low-key look, stepping out in a graphic T-shirt, mom jeans and a long black leather coat with “Matrix” vibes.
The Adidas ambassador selected open-toe shoes — an interesting choice given the sub-40-degree New York weather. The statement sandals featured a brick-orange fluffy upper and a soaring block heel.
But the most interesting aspect of the model’s look was a shiny black bucket hat, which she wore down low, obscuring part of her face.
After the game, Simmons, who has a shoe deal with Nike, joined his girlfriend for a Valentine’s Day date. The 2018 Rookie of the Year kept things casual in a crewneck sweatshirt and distressed jeans. He wore dark sneakers by the Swoosh and added some chains to his look for a metallic pop.
While Jenner’s fluffy sandals made quite the statement, she swapped them for a comfy pair of white sneakers later in the night. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also ditched the bucket hat — proof that it was a sartorial choice and not because of a bad-hair day.
Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s best street-style looks.
Want more?
Kendall Jenner’s Leggy NYFW Look Is the Epitome of Business-Chic Style
Kendall Jenner Wears the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Static Wave Runner at New York Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner Makes One of Her First NYFW Appearances for Longchamp