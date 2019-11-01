Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Is a Gold Fairy in Invisible PVC Heels for Her Halloween Birthday Party

By Claudia Miller
Kendall Jenner, amfar gala, giambattista valli x h&m, celebrity style, red carpet, cannes, france
Kendall Jenner
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner turns 24 on Nov. 2 and held an early birthday party on Halloween to get in the spirit.

For her big event, the model dressed up as a fairy in a gold feathered minidress with a matching headpiece and wings. On her feet, she had on a set of barely-there PVC double-strap sandals on a tall heel.

forest fairy

The guest list was star-studded.

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid showed off their individual style with their costumes. Gigi, 24, re-created Jim Carrey’s character from “The Mask” in a yellow menswear suit from Iceberg. Bella, 23, wore a skintight latex Catwoman suit.

Models Joan Smalls and Riley Montana joined forces with photographer Renell Medrano in their TLC costumes. The trio wore throwback outfits from the band with custom boots.

Jaden Smith dressed up as his friend and fellow rapper Tyler the Creator in a pink suit, wig and oversized sunglasses.

Mood All Of 2020

While Kacey Musgraves dressed up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader in Stuart Weitzman boots, Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as Kacey Musgraves in western-style white boots.

You can have your space, cowboy.

Kylie Jenner hopped on the mic to toast her sister; the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenners went blond and dressed as a fairy alongside Kendall.

Kylie and Kendall last night!

Hailey Baldwin dressed as Lola Bunny from “Space Jam.”

Halloween ‘19

Emily Ratajkowski channeled her inner “Sopranos” for her look as Carmela Soprano in a blond wig and PVC heels alongside her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who channeled Tony Soprano.

Halloween with ze boys

Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell went back to the 2000s in her reincarnation of Britney Spears, including metallic strappy sandals and a real snake.

@britneyspears 🐍

