Kendall Jenner Chills Poolside in Bikini & Chanel Slides Before Going Glam on the Red Carpet in Cannes

As the world’s highest-paid model, Kendall Jenner is undeniably busy, but she made time for some poolside fun in Cannes, France, yesterday.

Jenner was spotted stretched out on a chaise longue at her hotel. She looked summer-ready in a Wanderlust polka-dot bikini, which she wore underneath a pair of white pants.

Kendall Jenner lounging at the pool in Cannes in a bikini. CREDIT: Splash

On her feet, the 23-year-old wore see-through Chanel pool slides emblazoned with the brand’s famous interlocking C logo. While no longer available to shop at retail, the slides are selling on Ebay.com for $999.

The supermodel accessorized with an orange Goyard tote and square sunglasses.

After lounging by the pool, the Adidas ambassador glammed up for red carpet duty, appearing alongside celebrities aplenty at the amfAR Gala. At amfAR, Jenner debuted a dress from the upcoming Giambattista Valli x H&M collection. The pink tulle confection featured a long detachable train and cinched in at the waist with a feminine bow.

Kendall Jenner posing on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The reality star pulled together her look with pink strappy sandals that boasted metallic bow detailing and a pin-thin stiletto heel.

Kendall Jenner in Giambattista Valli x H&M at the amfAR Gala. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kendall Jenner’s sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

H&M often works with high-end designers, with past collaborators having included Moschino, Karl Lagerfeld and Erdem. The first batch of Giambattista Valli x H&M pieces drops on HM.com this Saturday. More will come in November.

