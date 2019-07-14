Kendall Jenner Rocks Ralph Lauren and $80 Adidas Sneakers to Watch the Wimbledon Men’s Finals

Kendall Jenner and her good pal Fai Khadra coordinated in blue tops and white bottoms to watch the Wimbledon men’s finals at the All England Club today.

The 23-year-old supermodel wore a blue cotton Polo Ralph Lauren shirt featuring “PRL” monogrammed on the sleeve cuffs tucked into white high-waisted shorts. She completed her leggy look with retro-inspired white leather Adidas Continental 80 sneakers featuring a red and navy stripe detailing on both sides. The style retails for $80.

Kendall Jenner wearing a blue Polo Ralph Lauren shirt with white shorts and white Adidas Continental 80 sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The reality star accessorized with a white Prada bag boasting a gold metal chain shoulder strap, gold hoop earrings, an assortment of gold rings and black Velvet Canyon “Zou Bisou” sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner matched in blue and white with her pal Fai Khadra for the men’s finals. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Fai Khadra, who is constantly featured on Jenner’s Instagram page, matched the model in a crisp blue button-down shirt worn over a white tee with white pants. Green and black sneakers and clear-framed sunglasses with orangey lenses pulled his Wimbledon outfit together.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner sporting retro-inspired white leather Adidas Continental 80 sneakers featuring a red and navy stripe detailing on both sides. CREDIT: Shutterstock

