Kendall Jenner Matches Unreleased Adidas Dad Shoes With Her Sizzling Red Sweater and Jeans

By Allie Fasanella
Prior to hitting “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night, Kendall Jenner was captured strutting her stuff on the streets of New York sporting a sexy look complete with retro Adidas dad shoes.

The supermodel hit the pavement wearing a cropped red cardigan sweater featuring a front tie-knot detail with dark-wash jeans and a pair of unreleased Adidas Consortium FYW Salvation sneakers. The 1997 runner hits select retailers tomorrow, retailing for $160.

kendall jenner street style, Consortium Fyw Salvation Og sneakers
Kendall Jenner wearing a red cropped knit with dark jeans and Adidas Consortium FYW Salvation sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The original FYW was the first running silhouette to feature Feet You Wear technology, a midsole designed to mimic the foot’s natural movement. The chunky low-tops boast a white mesh upper with white leather overlays, red and blue accents, as well as Adidas branding.

The 23-year-old ambassador accessorized her chic ensemble with chunky gold hoop drop earrings, burgundy leather gloves and a brown Louis Vuitton Graffiti Pochette Accessories bag.

Adidas Consortium Fyw Salvation Og Sneakers, kendall jenner
A close-up look at Kendall Jenner wearing Adidas Consortium FYW Salvation sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, Jenner supported boyfriend, Philadelphia 76ers baller Ben Simmons, at his game against the New York Knicks. The pair later grabbed dinner to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

