Kelly Clarkson Trips in Heels at the Indy 500 — and the Internet Goes Wild

Walking in high heels can be a little tricky, even if you’ve been wearing them onstage for years.

Kelly Clarkson narrowly avoided falling in her soaring platform sandals at the Indy 500 on Sunday, where she performed the National Anthem. A fan caught the mishap on tape — and uploaded it to Twitter for the world to watch. In the clip, the star almost tumbles while walking on a red carpet but then recovers with a smile and a curtsy.

Graceful recovery @kellyclarkson 😜 day is made that I got to see you!!!! #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/i1rIHwb6YP — Zoe Minton (@zoealexa5) May 26, 2019

After the video got several hundred retweets, Clarkson herself caught wind of it. But the “Already Gone” singer wasn’t angry that her misfire had been captured for posterity. She took the joke in stride, writing: “best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am. That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man! #Indy500.“

🤣🤣🤣🤣 best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am. That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man! #Indy500 https://t.co/ukYBf0acZQ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 26, 2019

Fans loved the pop star’s good-spirited response, which has so far been retweeted more than 670 times and liked by nearly 5,000 Twitter users.

The songstress teamed her soaring platforms with a black dress that was printed with gold stars. She wore her hair in loose waves.

Kelly Clarkson sings the National Anthem at the Indy 500. CREDIT: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/Shutterstock

