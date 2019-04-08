Kelly Clarkson Goes for a Goth-Glam Look on the 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet

Kelly Clarkson brought her usual classic edge to the ACM Awards tonight in Las Vegas.

The original “American Idol” star wore a black dress with lace elements and a plunging neckline. The Texas-born songstress also wore dark nail polish and makeup, statement earrings and black shoes to tie the look together.

Kelly Clarkson CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Clarkson performed with Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay. The three sang “Keeping Score,” which was written by the duo and nominated for Best Music Event of the Year, but didn’t win. The award went to Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osbourne for their song “Burning Man.”

On the red carpet, Clarkson brought a little old fashioned southern glam to the show, following in the footsteps of host Reba McEntire, who also wore a classic country look — cowboy boots and all.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer posed alongside the winner of “The Voice,” 16-year-old Chevel Shepherd, and shared the moment via Instagram.

