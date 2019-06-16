Kawhi Leonard Wears the Ultimate Personality Outfit in Sweats & New Balance Sneakers at Drake’s Party

Kawhi Leonard’s made headlines throughout his NBA career not only for skill on the court but also for his laser focus and calm and collected personality.

The 27-year-old showed off that personality — and proved he’s a big fan of New Balance even when he’s not shooting hoops — as he stepped out to Drake’s party in West Hollywood, Calif. last night. Drake, who serves as a Toronto Raptors global ambassador, threw a fete for team in celebration of their NBA Championship win.

Kawhi Leonard at Drake’s party in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Kawhi Leonard’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Leonard, who was crowned NBA Finals MVP for the second time, kept things casual, sporting a long-sleeved neon green Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance T-shirt with pink writing. The King of the North teamed the shirt with baggy gray sweatpants.

For shoes, the baller chose the New Balance 990v4, a running sneaker based on the 30-year-old 990 silhouette. Leonard selected the kicks in a beige-gold colorway.

The shoes feature a pigskin leather and mesh upper, with a soft foam collar and a rubber outsole. They are available for purchase on Eastbay.com now and have been marked down from $175 to $155.

The New Balance 990v4 runner. CREDIT: Eastbay

The athlete completed his casual look with a Raptors championship hat.

For fans wondering whether New Balance has a special championship-themed pack in the works, the answer is yes. The company said the drop, with a date to be announced, will include a MADE Exclusives 990 silhouette, a MADE Exclusives 997 silhouette and custom T-shirts emblazoned with a new signature Kawhi Leonard tagline.

The Boston-based brand reentered the basketball market after a years-long hiatus when it signed Leonard in November (he formerly had a deal with Jordan Brand).

Below, watch Carmelo Anthony pose for his FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Kawhi Leonard Sues Nike Over Logo

Can NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Give New Balance the Boost in Basketball it Needs?