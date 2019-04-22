Katy Perry Transforms Into Ursula From ‘The Little Mermaid’ on Disney-Themed ‘American Idol’

Singers, be prepared: Katy Perry is ready to steal your voice.

The 34-year-old channeled Ursula — the sea witch from “The Little Mermaid” who takes heroine Ariel’s voice — for a Disney-themed “American Idol” episode that aired Sunday.

The “Firework” hitmaker slipped into a custom black and purple dress created by Johnny Wujek, the imaginative co-creative director of her Katy Perry Collections shoe label. The outrageous costume was covered in sparkles and giant tentacles that resemble the ones Ursula boasts in the classic film.

For shoes, the “Idol” judge reached for her brand’s Francesca bootie, which is marked down from $159 to $111. The ankle boot features a pointed silhouette with a 3.5-inch bubble-covered block heel.

Perry finished off the look with wild makeup, painting her face purple with a bold red lip. She wore a gravity-defying platinum hairstyle replicating Ursula’s ‘do.

The A-lister’s eponymous shoe label launched in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. Speaking to FN in 2018, Perry called it “like a limb of mine — it’s really that important to me.”

“I think what surprised me was the reaction — people really like it. All the main stores, they started online, and then they went into actual physical locations. They took a lot of chances with me because my shoes are really personality pieces,” she said. “We have shoes that are staples — we cover the whole gamut of footwear — but mostly the ones that I like to highlight are for that fun, unique individual or someone who is wearing all-black and wants the personality to pop on their feet. The styles are fun. A lot of times, they’re funny, cutesy. They’re kind of like storytelling shoes.”

Watch the video below to see Perry discuss her Katy Perry Collections shoes.

