Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Hug It Out as a Burger and Fries in New Music Video

The music video for Taylor Swift’s latest single titled “You Need to Calm Down” dropped this morning — and the internet is already buzzing about a moment between the singer and fellow pop star Katy Perry.

The two singer-songwriters, who recently made up after years of feuding, hugged it out while dressed as a hamburger and french fries.

Perry wore the same custom Moschino burger suit at the brand’s 2019 Met Gala after-party, paired with matching “Munchie” sneakers from her own line. (Shop the fun food-inspired sneakers for $129 at katyperrycollections.com.)

Meanwhile, Swift was dressed in all the trappings of an order of large fries at McDonald’s — sans the famous Golden Arches logo. For shoes, she sported ultra-chunky red sandals with crisscross straps.

Both superstars shared photos from the clip on Instagram. Perry captioned her post, “This meal is BEEF-free #MeatFreeMonday 🍔♥️🍟.” On the other hand, Swift wrote, “A happy meal 🍔 🍟 💗.”

The star-studded video, which premiered today on “Good Morning America,” also features comedian Ellen DeGeneres, actor Ryan Reynolds, “Orange Is the New Black” actress Laverne Cox, the cast of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” R&B sensation Ciara, reality TV personality RuPaul and theater performer Billy Porter.

