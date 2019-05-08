Katy Perry Rocks a ‘Shoe-Stopper’ Sandal With Glittery Details From Her Own Line’s New Collection

Just days after making waves dressed as a chandelier and a hamburger at the 2019 Met Gala, Katy Perry today was spotted in a tame look in Times Square in NYC for an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

The pop star, who was there to promote her new Katy Perry Collection shoe line, rocked a vibrant blue and green leopard-jacquard top and skirt from Vika Gazinskaya’s spring ’19 collection. The 34-year-old “American Idol” judge wore a matching trench coat from the Russian designer, and for shoes, she reached for a pair of glittery woven sandals from her own collection.

Katy Perry wearing a blue and green leopard-jacquard top and skirt from Vika Gazinskaya’s spring ’19 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Perry chose her label’s Shana block heel sandals featuring crisscross ankle straps, a shimmery iridescent multicolored finish and a blue trim. The style was originally priced at $99 but is now marked down to $69. She accessorized with a Katy Perry Mini Moon bag in Pearl Grey, dangling statement earrings and Fendi sunglasses.

Katy Perry Collection’s Shana sandal in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Katy Perry Collection

Katy Perry wearing glittery blue multicolored sandals from her own collection at “Good Morning America” on May 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During her interview, she showed off her sandals and revealed she likes to refer to her shoes “shoe-stoppers.” “They stop traffic and start conversations,” she told the hosts of “GMA.” She previewed a cheeseburger sneaker called The Munchie, which she bedazzled and wore to the Met Gala, as well as jellies and other new styles like the Nikkita and the Pinwheelz.

A closer look at Katy Perry’s Shana sandals featuring woven glitter design. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Watch Katy Perry’s “GMA” interview below.

