Katy Perry Rocks a ‘Shoe-Stopper’ Sandal With Glittery Details From Her Own Line’s New Collection

Just days after making waves dressed as a chandelier and a hamburger at the 2019 Met Gala, Katy Perry today was spotted in a tame look in Times Square in NYC for an appearance on “Good Morning America.”
The pop star, who was there to promote her new Katy Perry Collection shoe line, rocked a vibrant blue and green leopard-jacquard top and skirt from Vika Gazinskaya’s spring ’19 collection. The 34-year-old “American Idol” judge wore a matching trench coat from the Russian designer, and for shoes, she reached for a pair of glittery woven sandals from her own collection.
Perry chose her label’s Shana block heel sandals featuring crisscross ankle straps, a shimmery iridescent multicolored finish and a blue trim. The style was originally priced at $99 but is now marked down to $69. She accessorized with a Katy Perry Mini Moon bag in Pearl Grey, dangling statement earrings and Fendi sunglasses.
During her interview, she showed off her sandals and revealed she likes to refer to her shoes “shoe-stoppers.” “They stop traffic and start conversations,” she told the hosts of “GMA.” She previewed a cheeseburger sneaker called The Munchie, which she bedazzled and wore to the Met Gala, as well as jellies and other new styles like the Nikkita and the Pinwheelz.
