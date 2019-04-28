Katy Perry Shows Off Whimsical Onstage Style in Piano Jumpsuit & Clear-Heeled Boots

Katy Perry is known for her whimsical onstage style. And her creativity was on full display as she performed at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival last night.

Katy Perry performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

The 34-year-old wore two piano-inspired ensembles that were designed by Heather Picchiottino and made by Hayley Burton.

The pop-star wore a slim-fitting vinyl jumpsuit covered in a piano key pattern, accessorizing with feather-adorned hot-pink gloves. For shoes, she went with shiny black ankle boots that had see-through heels.

Katy Perry onstage in her piano key jumpsuit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Katy Perry’s booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At one point, the “American Idol!” judge slipped into a silky pink cape, which featured the phrase “When in doubt…shine anyway” written in glittery silver font on the back.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer also donned an over-the-top ball gown in the same pattern. She looked like a wedding cake topper bride in the multitiered, frilled ensemble, accessorizing with music-note adorned sunglasses.

Katy Perry onstage in a massive piano key-adorned gown. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Perry’s backup dancers wore Moschino, stepping out in scribble-printed pantsuits from the label’s spring ’19 collection.

The songstress performed several of her biggest hits for festival goers, treating them to renditions of “I Kissed a Girl,” “Swish Swish,” “Dark Horse” and more.

In addition to her music career, Perry has an eponymous shoe collection.

“We have shoes that are staples — we cover the whole gamut of footwear — but mostly the ones that I like to highlight are for that fun, unique individual or someone who is wearing all-black and wants the personality to pop on their feet,” she told FN of the range. “The styles are fun. A lot of times, they’re funny, cutesy. They’re kind of like storytelling shoes.”

Below, see Katy Perry show off some of her shoes.

