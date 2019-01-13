Sign up for our newsletter today!

Take a Look at Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Cute Couple’s Style

By Ella Chochrek
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on the red carpet in Monaco in September 2018.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are one of Hollywood’s more low-key couples, rarely stepping out together in public.

In honor of Bloom’s 42nd birthday today, we’re taking a look back at some of the couple’s chicest style moments over the years.

In a move that was highly unusual for them, the pair posed together on the red carpet at the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean in September 2018.

Princess Charlene of Monaco, Katy Perry and Orlando BloomMonte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean, Opera de Monte-Carlo, Monaco, France - 26 Sep 2018 Hosted by Prince Albert II of Monco. Proceeds supporting the foundation's initiatives in sustaining the world's oceans
(L-R): Princess Charlene of Monaco, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the<br />Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean in September 2018.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Perry stunned in a blush-colored Tom Ford gown with crystal ball-like embellishment on the sleeves. The “Teenage Dream” singer completed her look with white Via Spiga sandals.

Katy Perry Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean, Opera de Monte-Carlo, Monaco, France - 26 Sep 2018 Hosted by Prince Albert II of Monco. Proceeds supporting the foundation's initiatives in sustaining the world's oceans
Katy Perry wears a Tom Ford dress with Via Spiga sandals.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Bloom looked stylish in a form-fitting black suit with a white collared shirt underneath. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor wore shiny black lace-up shoes on his feet.

The duo went on a date in June 2018 in London while clad in matching black outfits. Perry wore a jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and ruffled sleeves, which she paired with black ankle-strap sandals. Standing hand-in-hand with his girlfriend, Bloom sported a black collared shirt, dark jeans and burgundy Nike sneakers.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom seen leaving chiltern firehousePictured: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Ref: SPL5004301 170618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom seen leaving London’s Chiltern Firehouse in June 2018.
CREDIT: Splash News

While Perry and Bloom rekindled their romance in 2018, the pair first dated in 2016 — when Perry still had long brunette locks instead of her short blond pixie cut.

On a November 2016 date in Philadelphia, the songstress wore a long red coat with red pointy-toed stilettos. Bloom went for a more dressed-down look, wearing a white T-shirt with sneakers. He had a scarf tied around his neck and battled the elements in a dark coat.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are seen leaving Vedge restaurant after her performance at Get Out The Vote concert in support of Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia, PA.Pictured: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom,Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Ref: SPL1388018 051116 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom go out to dinner in Philadelphia in November 2016.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s best couple’s style.

