Katy Perry Shows Off Foot Tattoos in Bejeweled Miu Miu Heels at Designer Misha Nonoo’s Wedding

Katy Perry arrived at designer Misha Nonoo and businessman Michael Hess’ wedding today wearing the prettiest pink dress.
The “Never Really Over” singer attended the event with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, who looked sharp in a classic tuxedo with leather loafers. Perry’s look was a bubblegum pink tulle off-the-shoulder dress complete with floral adornments across the sleeves and skirt.
Her accessories included a pink clutch and oversized sunglasses. Her footwear of choice was a set of patent leather pointed-toe white slingback heels with subtle bejeweled embellishments on the top of the heel; the Miu Miu shoes retail for $763.
They weren’t the only designer piece that the FN cover star wore. At last night’s rehearsal dinner for the wedding, she chose a little black Chanel dress from the brand’s spring ’19 collection.
The future Mrs. Orlando Bloom was joined by the likes of James Corden, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and even Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge Meghan Markle.
Markle wore a Valentino gown for the occasion, keeping her hair chic in an updo while Ivanka Trump went with a champagne gown with a matching cape.
