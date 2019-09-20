Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katy Perry Shows Off Foot Tattoos in Bejeweled Miu Miu Heels at Designer Misha Nonoo’s Wedding

By Claudia Miller
katy perry, orlando bloom, misha nonoo, michael hess, wedding
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
CREDIT: Splash News

Katy Perry arrived at designer Misha Nonoo and businessman Michael Hess’ wedding today wearing the prettiest pink dress.

The “Never Really Over” singer attended the event with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, who looked sharp in a classic tuxedo with leather loafers. Perry’s look was a bubblegum pink tulle off-the-shoulder dress complete with floral adornments across the sleeves and skirt.

katy perry, orlando bloom, misha nonoo, michael hess, wedding
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrive at the wedding of Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess in Rome.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
katy perry, orlando bloom, misha nonoo, michael hess, wedding, white heels
A closer look at Katy Perry’s white heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her accessories included a pink clutch and oversized sunglasses. Her footwear of choice was a set of patent leather pointed-toe white slingback heels with subtle bejeweled embellishments on the top of the heel; the Miu Miu shoes retail for $763.

They weren’t the only designer piece that the FN cover star wore. At last night’s rehearsal dinner for the wedding, she chose a little black Chanel dress from the brand’s spring ’19 collection.

katy perry, orlando bloom, misha nonoo, michael hess, wedding, rehearsal dinner, chanel
Katy Perry at Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess’ rehearsal dinner in Rome, Sep. 19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The future Mrs. Orlando Bloom was joined by the likes of James Corden, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and even Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge Meghan Markle.

Markle wore a Valentino gown for the occasion, keeping her hair chic in an updo while Ivanka Trump went with a champagne gown with a matching cape.

prince harry, meghan markle, wedding, italy, rome, misha nono, valentino dress
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess’ wedding in Rome.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
ivanka trump, jared kushner, misha nonoo wedding, wedding, rome, dress, tuxedo
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive at the wedding of Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess in Rome.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

