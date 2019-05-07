Katy Perry Dressed Up as a Chandelier With Cake-Stand Heels at the 2019 Met Gala

Only Katy Perry would try this.

The “Swish, Swish” singer hit the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala tonight dressed as a chandelier.

Perry wore a crystal-covered minidress with a full-sized chandelier attached to it — covered with light-up faux candles. The wacky outfit was designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino.

Katy Perry at the 2019 Met Gala in Moschino. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the songstress selected sparkly silver mules with a pointed silhouette and a cake-stand heel.

A close-up look at Perry’s footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A dramatic matching headdress that nearly skimmed the ceiling capped off the bold look.

The Katy Perry Collections designer is no stranger to trying out over-the-top outfits for the Oscars of Fashion. At last year’s Met Gala, she went for a crazy Versace look complete with angel wings so large she needed to slip in through the door sideways. Of course, she went for an ensemble just as difficult to navigate in this year.

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

Click through the gallery to see more arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.

Watch the video below to see how Carrie Dragshaw recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s ensembles.

Want more?

What to Expect From This Year’s ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ Met Exhibit

Met Gala’s Campiest Looks on the Red Carpet Over the Years

The Campiest Runway Looks for the 2019 Met Gala’s Biggest Stars