Katy Perry Dressed Up as a Chandelier With Cake-Stand Heels at the 2019 Met Gala

By Ella Chochrek
Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA – 06 May 2019
Only Katy Perry would try this.

The “Swish, Swish” singer hit the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala tonight dressed as a chandelier.

Perry wore a crystal-covered minidress with a full-sized chandelier attached to it — covered with light-up faux candles. The wacky outfit was designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino.

Katy Perry, moschino minidress, chandelier, Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Katy Perry at the 2019 Met Gala in Moschino.
For footwear, the songstress selected sparkly silver mules with a pointed silhouette and a cake-stand heel.

Katy Perry, shoes, moschino, red carpet, 2019 met gala, celebrity style
A close-up look at Perry’s footwear.
A dramatic matching headdress that nearly skimmed the ceiling capped off the bold look.

The Katy Perry Collections designer is no stranger to trying out over-the-top outfits for the Oscars of Fashion. At last year’s Met Gala, she went for a crazy Versace look complete with angel wings so large she needed to slip in through the door sideways. Of course, she went for an ensemble just as difficult to navigate in this year.

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

