Katy Perry Commits to Her Hamburger Met Gala Look With Burger Sneakers

Katy Perry’s second Met Gala outfit last night looked good enough to eat.

The 34-year-old dressed up as a gigantic hamburger, a costume designed by Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott. The leg-baring suit was covered in rhinestones.

Katy Perry wearing her burger costume. CREDIT: ANDREW MORALES/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Swish Swish” singer went with sneakers from her own Katy Perry Collections label. Dubbed the Munchie, the shoes are made to resemble burgers, with lettuce, tomato, ketchup and mustard trim, and an upper that looks like a sesame seed bun. The playful sneakers cost $129 and are available to shop on the brand’s website.

The Munchie sneaker from Katy Perry Collections. CREDIT: Katy Perry Collections

Of course, the A-lister gave her kicks a more luxurious flair with the help of costume designer Erin Lareau, who embellished them with crystals. Perry topped off her outfit with a toothpick headpiece.

A closer look at the star’s burger sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She had on a full-length hamburger gown as she attended Gucci’s after-party. It seemed that the original ensemble was convertible, with the burger turning into a skirt paired with an off-the-shoulder lettuce top.

Katy Perry attends Gucci’s Met Gala after-party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prior to the outfit change, the pop-star dazzled on the red carpet in an over-the-top Moschino chandelier dress. The unconventional style featured light-up bulbs and sparkly crystal detailing. Perry teamed it with a matching headdress and sparkly cake-stand heels.

Katy Perry in Moschino. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bella Hadid and Gwen Stefani were also outfitted by Moschino for the star-studded affair.

