Katy Perry Stops Traffic in a Wild Head-to-Toe Purple Outfit and Color-Block Heels

Katy Perry put on quite a colorful display today when she paid a visit to “Good Morning America” in New York.

The 34-year-old singer arrived at the TV studio dressed in a quirky head-to-toe purple outfit that featured a shiny PVC belted trench coat trimmed with frilly fur, a leather skirt detailed with an asymmetric ruffle and a ribbed sweater with exaggerated bell sleeves. She accessorized with a fun pair of color-block peep-toe pumps by Fabrizio Viti and topped off her look with purple stone earrings and glossy lipstick to match. The $760 “Nova” shoes, made in Italy with premium calf leather, are available at Farfetch.com.

Katy Perry arrives at “Good Morning America” in a head-to-toe purple outfit. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Perry accessorizes with color-block peep-toe pumps by Fabrizio Viti. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Fabrizio Viti’s Nova color-block peep-toe pump. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fabrizio Viti

Perry — who became engaged to boyfriend Orlando Bloom on Valentine’s Day — was joined on “GMA” by her “American Idol” co-stars Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. The trio dished about the talent show’s upcoming 17th season, which is set to premiere on March 3, and showed off some of their dance moves. Later in the broadcast, Perry joined meteorologist Ginger Zee to help present the weather. Pointing to different parts of America on a map, she joked: “Oh, hot and cold, I know all about that. This, over here on the East, is really hot, then it gets really cold.”

After the broadcast, Perry was seen exiting the studio in another monochromatic look, this time in a bold cobalt blue. Her head-turning outfit included a glittery sequined tie-waist maxi skirt, a mock turtleneck sweater and a plush faux-fur coat. She topped things off with matching blue pointy-toe pumps detailed with a striking face motif on the heel. A similar style, called the Celina, is available from Perry’s collection, currently on sale for $52 (from $129) and offered in both a gold and shimmery pink.

Perry wears blue heels from her collection that feature a face motif on the heel. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Katy Perry’s Celina pump in gold. CREDIT: Courtesy of Katy Perry

This month, Perry came under fire for two other face-inspired styles from her shoe collection. Her Ora Face block-heel sandal and Rue Face slip-on loafer sparked an uproar on social media for their resemblance to blackface makeup, prompting licensing partner Global Brands Group to pull the shoes from store shelves. A contrite Perry swiftly issued an apology, saying, “The Rue and the Ora were part of a collection that was released last summer in nine different colorways (black, blue, gold, graphite, lead, nude, pink, red, silver), and I envisioned [them] as a nod to modern art and surrealism. I was saddened when it was brought to my attention that it was being compared to painful images reminiscent of blackface. Our intention was never to inflict any pain.”

Katy Perry’s Rue Face slip-on loafer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillard's

Katy Perry’s Ora Face block-heel sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillard's

