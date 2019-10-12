Katy Perry’s Glittery Pumps Have Crystal Flowers That Sparkle at Meditation Benefit Concert

Katy Perry was no shrinking bloom last night in Washington, D.C., at the Silence the Violence charity benefit. The pop star posed on the red carpet in a voluminous off-the-shoulder floral-print gown with sparkling pumps by Roger Vivier.

Her dress had dramatic puffed sleeves with a hemline cut right above her ankles, where she was able to show off an equally eye-catching detail, glittery silver heels with Roger Vivier’s signature strass buckle. The pointy pumps, set on a 4-inch stiletto heel, were an excellent match to her dress as the buckle featured flower-shaped crystals. They’re available for around $2,000 on Mytheresa.com.

Katy Perry arrives for the “Silence the Violence” benefit wearing Roger Vivier pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Katy Perry’s Roger Vivier pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Katy Perry Footwear founder performed at the benefit supporting the David Lynch Foundation, which is dedicated to serving around 10,000 local at-risk youth and adults with tools to overcome traumatic stress through meditation.

“As an avid meditator for almost 10 years, it’s the main tool I’ve learned to help me balance my mind, body, and soul 🙏🏻✨ To learn more about transcendental meditation, go to TM.org, and to support teaching at-risk kids meditation to help them learn how to silence the violence, text CHANGE to 20222 to donate $25 📸.”

In addition to luxury labels like Vivier, Perry often wears shoes from her eponymous line launched in 2017 in partnership with Global Brands Group. The affordable range includes flats, sandals, stilettos, booties and more styles; they’re available to purchase on Qvc.com.

Katy Perry and Bob Roth, CEO of the David Lynch Foundation. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Roger Vivier’s strass buckle glitter pumps with crystal floral detail. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa



