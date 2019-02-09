Katy Perry’s Over-the-Knee Boots Camouflaged Into Her Designer Dress

Dolly Parton was honored as the first country star to be named MusiCares Person of the Year last night in Los Angeles and the guest list was very star-studded.
Among those in attendance was FN cover star Katy Perry, who stole the show with the bold choice to match her boots to her designer dress.
Her over-the-knee boots seemed to camouflage into her Elie Saab dress worn with a matching cape. The pattern was dark and floral with metallic touches, seen all across her pointed-toe heels. The look comes from the brand’s ready-to-wear spring ’19 collection.
The singer took to the stage after the red carpet in a very Dolly-inspired lilac look consisting of a fringed dress, a draped cape, a cowboy hat and a pair of studded high boots.
She was joined by country singer Kacey Musgraves, who also styled herself after Parton in a sparkly white jumpsuit, teased hair and platform satin sandals. The duo performed one of Dolly Parton’s hit songs, “Here You Come Again.”
Check out a video of Perry shooting her cover for FN:
