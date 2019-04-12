Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katy Perry Wins Big at DVF Awards in Artsy Face Shoes From Her Own Collection

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Katy Perry
July 2018
June 2018
April 2018
November 2016
View Gallery 8 Images

Katy Perry won big at last night’s DVF Awards in New York.

The pop star took home the Inspiration DVF Award, wearing a chic head-to-toe ultramarine look.

Related

North West & Penelope Disick Twin in Workboots at Kanye's Church Service

Katy Perry Stops Traffic in a Wild Head-to-Toe Purple Outfit and Color-Block Heels

Katy Perry Sizzles in Gold From Head to Toe for 'Kimmel' Appearance

Katy Perry, katy perry collections celina, 10th Annual DVF Awards, Arrivals, The Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, USA - 11 Apr 2019Wearing Diane von Furstenberg
Katy Perry at the 10th annual DVF Awards in New York.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The 34-year-old songstress’ geometric-printed DVF dress perfectly coordinated with a pair of blue face-adorned pumps from her Katy Perry Collections brand.

Dubbed the Celina, the style featured a nearly 4-inch block heel with a smooth upper and pointed silhouette. Although the shoes are sold out, they retailed for $129.

Katy Perry, katy perry collections, face shoes
A closer look at Katy Perry’s shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer completed her look with royal-blue statement earrings.

Other awardees of the night were Anita Hill, who received the Lifetime Leadership DVF Award; Nadia Murad and Hadeel Mustafa Anabtawi, who were honored with the International DVF Award; and Susan Burton, who accepted the People’s Voice DVF Award.

This marked the 10th annual DVF Awards, which were founded by Diane von Furstenberg and the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation in 2010 to honor women who uplift and inspire other women. Each recipient is awarded $50,000 to their nonprofit organization.

Von Furstenberg herself made a stylish appearance in a white dress with sparkly diagonal stripes. The 72-year-old designer accessorized with black T-strap pumps featuring embellished straps.

Diane von Furstenberg attends the 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum, in New York10th Annual DVF Awards, New York, USA - 11 Apr 2019
Diane von Furstenberg attends the 10th annual DVF Awards.
CREDIT: Andy Kropa/Shutterstock

Also in attendance was “Girls” actress Allison Williams, who looked chic in a floral wrap DVF dress and black pumps with unusual cut-out detailing.

Allison Williams attends the 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum, in the Brooklyn borough of New York10th Annual DVF Awards, New York, USA - 11 Apr 2019
Allison Williams in a DVF dress and pumps.
CREDIT: Andy Kropa/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s couple’s style.

Want more?

Katy Perry Stops Traffic in a Wild Head-to-Toe Purple Outfit and Color-Block Heels

Katy Perry Sizzles in Gold From Head to Toe for ‘Kimmel’ Appearance

Katy Perry’s Over-the-Knee Boots Camouflaged Into Her Designer Dress

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad