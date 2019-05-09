Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katy Perry Continues Her Week of Food-Inspired Shoes With Watermelon Heels

By Ella Chochrek
Katy Perry
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images

Katy Perry looked like a picnic in her latest whimsical ensemble.

The 34-year-old launched her Katy Perry Collections spring range at Macy’s Herald Square in New York last night — wearing a pair of inventive watermelon heels from her own label with a red and white plaid dress and pants.

katy perry, macy's herald square, nyc, celebrity shoe style, katy perry collections, watermelon shoes
Katy Perry poses at the launch of her spring collection.
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images

Perry’s shoes were the Picolo, a slip-on mule with a 3.5-inch clear acrylic heel. The upper features a summery watermelon motif, with crystal detailing for the seeds and a lightly padded footbed. While the shoes are sold out on the brand’s website, they can be shopped on Zappos for $134.

Katy Perry Collections Picolo watermelon heel
Katy Perry Collections Picolo watermelon heel.
CREDIT: Katy Perry Collections

Talking to FN about the kooky shoe, the “American Idol” judge said it was “spring personified.”

It looks like a picnic. I like having a sense of humor in everything I do, and I love having personality pieces that I call the exclamation point to your life,” she explained. “We always like to take the road less traveled when designing shoes and give [things] a nice unique twist.

katy perry, erinn watermelon heel, kp collections, macy's herald square
Katy Perry shows off the KP Collections’ Erinn.
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images

The “Swish Swish” hitmaker’s latest range includes personality pieces such as the Erinn, a crystal-studded watermelon pump, and the Forget Me Not, a flat white sandal with daisy detailing at the toe.

KP Collections Daisy, katy perry collections forget me not sandal
Katy Perry Collections Forget Me Not sandal.
CREDIT: Katy Perry Collections

Wherever she is, the songstress often chooses footwear from her moderately priced label. She wore kooky hamburger sneakers from the brand — which she had bedazzled especially for her — to a Met Gala after-party on Monday. The funky sneakers completed a head-to-toe burger look; Perry paired them with a custom Moschino Big Mac-like suit.

Katy PerryMoschino After Party, Met Gala, New York, USA - 06 May 2019, burger costume, met
Katy Perry wearing her burger costume to a Met Gala after-party.
CREDIT: ANDREW MORALES/Shutterstock

She said one of her go-to’s from the latest range is the Corry — a black and white sandal with a chunky heel and a nude strap at the back.

One of the ones I wear continuously — because it’s like a classic — is the Corry. It looks so chic,” she said. “It’s so great on the foot.”

Katy Perry Collections Corry
Katy Perry Collections Corry sandal.
CREDIT: Katy Perry Collections

Watch the video below to see Katy Perry showing off her shoe styles.

