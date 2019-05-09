Katy Perry Continues Her Week of Food-Inspired Shoes With Watermelon Heels

Katy Perry looked like a picnic in her latest whimsical ensemble.

The 34-year-old launched her Katy Perry Collections spring range at Macy’s Herald Square in New York last night — wearing a pair of inventive watermelon heels from her own label with a red and white plaid dress and pants.

Katy Perry poses at the launch of her spring collection. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images

Perry’s shoes were the Picolo, a slip-on mule with a 3.5-inch clear acrylic heel. The upper features a summery watermelon motif, with crystal detailing for the seeds and a lightly padded footbed. While the shoes are sold out on the brand’s website, they can be shopped on Zappos for $134.

Katy Perry Collections Picolo watermelon heel. CREDIT: Katy Perry Collections

Talking to FN about the kooky shoe, the “American Idol” judge said it was “spring personified.”

“It looks like a picnic. I like having a sense of humor in everything I do, and I love having personality pieces that I call the exclamation point to your life,” she explained. “We always like to take the road less traveled when designing shoes and give [things] a nice unique twist.”

Katy Perry shows off the KP Collections’ Erinn. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images

The “Swish Swish” hitmaker’s latest range includes personality pieces such as the Erinn, a crystal-studded watermelon pump, and the Forget Me Not, a flat white sandal with daisy detailing at the toe.

Katy Perry Collections Forget Me Not sandal. CREDIT: Katy Perry Collections

Wherever she is, the songstress often chooses footwear from her moderately priced label. She wore kooky hamburger sneakers from the brand — which she had bedazzled especially for her — to a Met Gala after-party on Monday. The funky sneakers completed a head-to-toe burger look; Perry paired them with a custom Moschino Big Mac-like suit.

Katy Perry wearing her burger costume to a Met Gala after-party. CREDIT: ANDREW MORALES/Shutterstock

She said one of her go-to’s from the latest range is the Corry — a black and white sandal with a chunky heel and a nude strap at the back.

“One of the ones I wear continuously — because it’s like a classic — is the Corry. It looks so chic,” she said. “It’s so great on the foot.”

Katy Perry Collections Corry sandal. CREDIT: Katy Perry Collections

