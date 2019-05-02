Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katy Perry Glistens in a Cold-Shoulder Dress and Bejeweled Sandals From Her Own Line

By Ella Chochrek
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Katy Perry put on a chic show on the streets of London in a sultry bronze look today.

The 34-year-old stepped out in a copper Camilla and Marc set consisting of a turtleneck top and a thigh-baring skirt.

Katy Perry, camilla and marc set, bronze, legs, thigh-high slit, katy perry collections stone studded sandals, Katy Perry out and about, London, UK - 02 May 2019
Katy Perry wears a bronze set with Katy Perry Collections shoes in London.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Swish Swish” singer went with sandals from her own Katy Perry Collections label. The nude shoes boasted a 3.5-inch block heel, with multicolored stones adding a pop of color. The sandals retailed for $119, but have since been marked down to $83 online.

katy perry, katy perry collections sandals, celebrity shoe style, london
A close-up look at Katy Perry’s sandals from her eponymous label.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The songstress accessorized with a camel-colored Altaire box bag ($395) and a pair of statement earrings.

While Perry has a closet filled with designer shoes from brands like Jimmy Choo, Brian Atwood and Sophia Webster, she often steps out in styles from her own, more modestly priced brand.

katy perry,camilla and marc, thigh-high slit, katy perry collections sandals, celebrity shoe style, london, Katy PerryKaty Perry out and about, London, UK - 02 May 2019
Katy Perry out and about in London on May 2.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In a 2018 interview with FN, the “American Idol” judge discussed how the brand has influenced her view of fashion.

“It’s no small feat, the logistics and organization and responsibility that you have to have. It’s not just, ‘Oh, I want to start a shoe line’ — I mean, not if you want to be successful. There are a lot of people who do collaborations, and that’s super fun and good for them. But I wanted ownership — it was important to me to [approach this like] Victoria Beckham did. She paved the way for pop stars. You can be taken seriously if you do take it seriously,” she explained.

Watch the video below to see Katy Perry showing off her shoe styles.

