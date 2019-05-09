Katy Perry Reveals the Story Behind That Crazy Burger Dress — and the Sneakers That Matched

Katy Perry may have been the most whimsically dressed Met Gala after-party attendee of all.

The 34-year-old headed to Moschino’s soirée Monday night wearing a custom burger suit from the Italian label that was covered in sparkles. She had on an off-the-shoulder lettuce minidress underneath.

Katy Perry wearing her burger costume to a Met Gala after-party. CREDIT: ANDREW MORALES/Shutterstock

Fittingly, the songstress sported burger sneakers from her own Katy Perry Collections label to complete the look. She had the shoes — the $129 Munchie — bedazzled by costume designer Erin Lareau.

The Munchie sneaker from Katy Perry Collections. CREDIT: Katy Perry Collections

But which came first: the suit or the sneakers?

Speaking with FN last night, Perry revealed that it wasn’t a coordinated effort. Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott just happened upon a costume that matched shoes from her brand.

“It was symmetry. It was the universe. I don’t think Jeremy had seen the shoes yet,” she explained. “He presented me with two ideas, and I said ‘Well, I love them both, and they both represent my personality.’ He said, ‘Great, because I was thinking one for the actual event and one for the after-party. He just came up with both of those, and they were fab. We have a long-standing friendship — forever.”

Another look at Katy Perry’s eccentric burger outfit. CREDIT: ANDREW MORALES/Shutterstock

For her arrival at the Met Gala, Perry dazzled on the pink carpet in a crystal-covered chandelier dress with a matching headdress. She teamed pointy-toed cake-stand heels with the eccentric outfit.

Katy Perry in Moschino. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The playful looks both fit seamlessly with this year’s Met Gala theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Perry was one of many stars — such as Bella Hadid, Gwen Stefani and Stella Maxwell — to be outfitted by Moschino for the night.

Additional reporting by Sheena Butler-Young.

