Katy Perry Spreads Holiday Cheer In a Glittery Set With Metallic Heels From Her Own Collection

Katy Perry is spreading holiday cheer in the best way she knows: with glitter and bows.

The “Never Really Over” songstress partnered with Amazon to deliver gifts and more to the Boys and Girls Club in Bell Gardens, Calif. To keep spirits high, she wore a glittering white custom set from costume designer and tailor Enrique Urbina, complete with furry trim accents and a matching oversize head bow.

On her feet, Perry wore a pair of metallic silver low, pointed-toe shoes with a round, ornament-like architectural heel from her own namesake brand before switching into a set of black booties to play in the snow with the kids and sit on Santa Clause’s lap.

The 35-year-old took time to read a Christmas story to the group and join them in sledding races.

The former FN cover star launched Katy Perry Collections in 2017 in partnership with Global Brands Group; the brand offers whimsical, wacky styles with their own distinct flair, like scented jelly sandals or rainbow-heeled pumps.

“My shoes are really personality pieces. We have shoes that are staples — we cover the whole gamut of footwear — but mostly the ones that I like to highlight are for that fun, unique individual or someone who is wearing all-black and wants the personality to pop on their feet,” Perry told FN. “The styles are fun, a lot of times they’re funny, cutesy. They’re kind of like storytelling shoes.”

Click through the gallery to see more times Katy Perry wore shoes from her own brand.

Want more?

Katy Perry, BTS and More Celebs Make a Statement at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Katy Perry’s Glittery Pumps Have Crystal Flowers That Sparkle at Meditation Benefit Concert Katy Perry Shows Off Foot Tattoos in Bejeweled Miu Miu Heels at Designer Misha Nonoo’s Wedding