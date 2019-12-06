Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katie Holmes Bundles Up in a Fuzzy Coat and All-White Common Projects Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
katie-holmes-nyc
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Eats Lunch At Cafe Luxembourg In New York City
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise go for a walk and hail a cab in New York City.
Louboutin
View Gallery 17 Images

Katie Holmes stepped out all bundled up in the chilly New York weather this morning.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum kept it warm in a fuzzy brown knee-length teddy coat and a pair of checkered pants all matched with a leather navy bag.

katie holmes, nyc, new york, white sneakers, teddy coat, plaid pants
Katie Holmes steps out in New York in a teddy coat and white sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News
katie holmes, nyc, new york, white sneakers, teddy coat, plaid pants
A closer look at Katie Holmes’s all-white sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Holmes chose a pair of all-white sneakers from Common Projects. The Original Achilles sneaker is made with Italian leather and is foil-stamped with the factory ID code and style numbers, retailing for $411.

common projects, original achilles sneaker, all white
Common Projects Original Achilles sneaker.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

The shoes are in her rotation of beloved footwear styles, joining the mix with mom mules and sleek pumps. She previously wore the set when leaving her apartment in New York in August.

katie holmes street style
Katie Holmes pictured leaving her apartment in Manhattan on Aug 5.
CREDIT: Splash News
katie holmes white sneakers
A closer look at Katie Holmes wearing white leather sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

She also wore a similar pair while visiting Sydney, Australia in November; the actress shared a shot of herself wearing the all-white footwear on the steps of the Sydney Opera House.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you Sydney ❤️

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ favorite shoe styles.

Want more?

Katie Holmes Livens Up Her Fall Look With Leopard-Print Loafers

Katie Holmes Goes Shopping in Her Favorite Mom Jeans and Glittering Brogues in NYC

Katie Holmes Wears Fall Trends in the Chicest Way at Ronald McDonald House

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad