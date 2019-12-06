Katie Holmes Bundles Up in a Fuzzy Coat and All-White Common Projects Sneakers

Katie Holmes stepped out all bundled up in the chilly New York weather this morning.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum kept it warm in a fuzzy brown knee-length teddy coat and a pair of checkered pants all matched with a leather navy bag.

Katie Holmes steps out in New York in a teddy coat and white sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Katie Holmes’s all-white sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Holmes chose a pair of all-white sneakers from Common Projects. The Original Achilles sneaker is made with Italian leather and is foil-stamped with the factory ID code and style numbers, retailing for $411.

Common Projects Original Achilles sneaker. CREDIT: Nordstrom

The shoes are in her rotation of beloved footwear styles, joining the mix with mom mules and sleek pumps. She previously wore the set when leaving her apartment in New York in August.

Katie Holmes pictured leaving her apartment in Manhattan on Aug 5. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Katie Holmes wearing white leather sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

She also wore a similar pair while visiting Sydney, Australia in November; the actress shared a shot of herself wearing the all-white footwear on the steps of the Sydney Opera House.

