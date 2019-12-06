Katie Holmes Bundles Up in a Fuzzy Coat and All-White Common Projects Sneakers

Katie Holmes stepped out all bundled up in the chilly New York weather this morning.
The “Dawson’s Creek” alum kept it warm in a fuzzy brown knee-length teddy coat and a pair of checkered pants all matched with a leather navy bag.
For footwear, Holmes chose a pair of all-white sneakers from Common Projects. The Original Achilles sneaker is made with Italian leather and is foil-stamped with the factory ID code and style numbers, retailing for $411.
The shoes are in her rotation of beloved footwear styles, joining the mix with mom mules and sleek pumps. She previously wore the set when leaving her apartment in New York in August.
She also wore a similar pair while visiting Sydney, Australia in November; the actress shared a shot of herself wearing the all-white footwear on the steps of the Sydney Opera House.
