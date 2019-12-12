Katie Holmes Suits Up in Slit-Front Pants + Stuart Weitzman Power Pumps

Katie Holmes suited up with a feminine twist at a Wardrobe NYC dinner in New York this week.

The 40-year-old actress wore an all-black outfit, teaming a narrow-cut, merino-wool blazer ($1,200 on Matchesfashion.com) with slit-front jersey leggings ($450 on Matchesfashion.com).

On her feet, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum sported Stuart Weitzman’s Anny pumps. The shoes boast a 4.15-inch heel, a pointed toe and a nappa leather upper. Low-cut sides and a V-cut vamp complete the look. The Stuart Weitzman Anny is available to shop now on the brand’s site, retailing for $398.

Stuart Weitzman’s Anny pumps. CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

A Bienen Davis zebra-print clutch with gold chain detailing completed the look. While the clutch is no longer available in the colorway chosen by Holmes, it can be purchased in a leopard-print calf-hair fabrication from Farfetch.com, marked down by 40% from $2,644 to $1,587.

The chic ensemble was styled by Allison Bornstein, who has long worked with brands but recently expanded into the personal styling realm.

When it comes to her typical on-duty shoes, Holmes tends to stick with the classics, such as strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps, choosing styles from well-known brands such as Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo. For running errands around NYC, Holmes will choose more casual wares, with favorites including Ugg boots, Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers and Adidas Superstar trainers.

Flip through the gallery for more of Katie Holmes’ street style.

Want more?

Katie Holmes Bundles Up in a Fuzzy Coat and All-White Common Projects Sneakers

Katie Holmes Goes Shopping in Her Favorite Mom Jeans and Glittering Brogues in NYC

Katie Holmes Wears Fall Trends in the Chicest Way at Ronald McDonald House