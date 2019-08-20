Katie Holmes Wears Mom Jeans & Veja Sneakers With a Neon Pop in NYC

Katie Holmes gave her subtle take on summer’s neon trend while walking her dogs with daughter Suri Cruise yesterday in New York.

The 40-year-old wore a gray T-shirt tucked into a pair of high-waisted, medium-wash jeans.

Katie Holmes walks her dog wearing jeans and Veja Madewell sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ Veja x Madewell kicks. CREDIT: Splash News

Where Holmes brought a neon pop to her look was with the shoes: Veja x Madewell V-10 sneakers. The mostly white kicks had accents in orange and lilac, adding a little color to the otherwise neutral ensemble. The shoes are available to shop on Madewell’s website for $150.

Veja x Madewell V-10 sneakers. CREDIT: Madewell.com

Veja is known for its environmental consciousness — and the “Dawson Creek” alum’s shoes were made of sustainable leather, with ethically sourced cotton on the lining and insoles and an outsole made of wild Amazonian rubber. The French footwear brand had a major moment in October 2018 when Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was snapped in its kicks; it has also found fans in other celebrities such as Emma Watson, Emily Ratajkowski and Chloe Grace Moretz.

Meanwhile, Suri, who Holmes shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, looked chic in a floral-print collared skirt and a pastel pink skirt. The 13-year-old completed her look with gold flip-flops.

Suri Cruise walking one of her dogs wearing flip-flops. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Suri Cruise’s gold flip-flops. CREDIT: Splash News

