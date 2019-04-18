Katie Holmes Keeps It Real in Uggs and Sweats in Rainy NYC

Katie Holmes knows a good classic.

The 40-year-old stepped out today in the New York’s rainy weather ready to brave the elements. She sported a long green-gray coat over black sweatpants and a blush-colored top.

Katie Holmes sipping a coffee in Uggs and sweats in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

While Ugg has some more fashion-forward offerings, Holmes went with the classic shearling-lined boots, choosing a short version. The $160 booties are pretreated to repel water and stains; they feature a treadlite sole for increased durability and traction, with a leather upper.

A closeup shot of Holmes’ boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Dawson’s Creek” actress completed her look with oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses, wearing her hair in a messy bun as she sipped on a coffee.

When it comes to her off-duty footwear, Holmes often opts for more affordable wares, selecting styles from Adidas and Converse for outings in New York. The star often twins with daughter Suri (whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise).

Katie Holmes’ casual look in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

On the red carpet, Holmes generally selects more expensive styles, having built up relationships with high-end designers like Zac Posen through her decades-long career in the entertainment industry.

