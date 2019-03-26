Katie Holmes Is All of Us on a Lazy Day in Comfy Sweats and Uggs

While Katie Holmes is known to rock designer duds on the regular, it’s always refreshing to see the actress in regular sweatpants and Ugg boots.

On Saturday after a trip to Greece with her daughter, Suri Cruise, Holmes was spotted in New York looking comfortable in a blue hoodie and gray sweats by Roots Canada.

Katie Holmes wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants by Roots Canada with Ugg’s shearling-lined short boots. CREDIT: Splash

The 40-year-old “Dawson’s Creek” alum accessorized with sunglasses and a small burgundy calfskin leather quilted Chanel chain bag featuring the brand’s signature interlocking-C logo in gold-tone metal hardware and a classic top handle. The Vanity Case is part of Chanel’s fall ’18 Act 2 bag collection.

The stylish mother of one finished off her outfit with a pair of classic short shearling-lined Ugg boots in chestnut. The cozy style, which Holmes was seen wearing this month, retails for $159.95.

Katie Holmes wearing a Roots Canada hoodie and sweatpants with classic chestnut Uggs. CREDIT: Splash

Last week, Holmes and her 12-year-old daughter visited the Moria Refugee Camp in Lesbos, Greece, with the organization Artolution, for which the “Logan Lucky” actress is a global ambassador. On the same day, Holmes took to Instagram to share a sweet black and white photo of Suri playing with a child at the refugee camp. She can be seen wearing New Balance sneakers.

