Katie Holmes Shines in Glittering Manolo Blahnik Heels at ‘The Irishman’ Premiere

All eyes were on Katie Holmes last night as she attended the premiere of “The Irishman” during the New York Film Festival.
The actress chose a black and white ensemble consisting of a sheer blouse and a lacy skirt, both from Marc Jacobs. She added a touch of color with green Fred Leighton earrings.
What really caught eyes, though, were her glittering pointed-toe heels also had a lacy treatment with crystal embellishments. The pumps by Manolo Blahnik retail for $1,990 in stain.
“The Irishman” is a Martin Scorsese film starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.
Maggie Gyllenhaal was also in attendance for the premiere, wearing a black gown with a sequined gold jacket. Her footwear-of-choice was a set of black suede pointed-toe pumps with a studded heel.
