Katie Holmes Combats the Rainy Weather With the Brightest Outfit

Katie Holmes isn’t letting the New York rain get her down.

The 40-year-old stepped out to an AT&T luncheon ahead of the Tribeca Film Festival today clad in a cheerful outfit filled with bold colors that screamed spring.

Katie Holmes’ springlike look at the AT&T luncheon ahead of Tribeca Film Fest. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum wore a multicolored, striped button-down blouse with the top button left undone to show off some gold-tone necklaces. She highlighted a teal shade from the top with her skirt — a flowing, knee-length confection with a tie waist.

When it came to the shoes, Holmes reached for a classic. She picked out a pair of pointy-toed pumps with a slim heel — opting for an understated tan colorway that would go with almost anything.

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The starlet pulled together her chic ensemble with an oversized brown handbag that had gold hardware. She wore her brunette locks in loose waves and opted for a simple, fresh-faced beauty look.

Katie Holmes outside in the rain in New York on April 22. CREDIT: Splash News

When she’s not working, Holmes often steps out in flats, choosing a mix of designer and budget-friendly footwear to round out her wardrobe. Favorites include scalloped ballet flats from Chloé, shearling-lined Ugg boots and white Alexander McQueen sneakers with iridescent tabs.

The actress also likes to coordinate her wardrobe with daughter Suri Cruise, who recently celebrated her 13th birthday in a floral dress and Golden Goose sneakers.

