Katie Holmes Models a Patent Skirt & Stiletto Pumps in Sultry IG Snap

Katie Holmes stepped out in a chic look on for the grand opening of Neiman Marcus’ new flagship store at Hudson Yards on Thursday.

The 40-year-old “Dawson’s Creek” alum was first spotted hitting the streets of Manhattan modeling a blue Dorothee Schumacher button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up tucked into a chocolate brown patent skirt boasting a thigh-high center slit courtesy of Zeynep Arcay.

Katie Holmes wearing a blue Dorothee Schumacher shirt with a chocolate patent midi skirt by Zeynep Arçay. CREDIT: Splash

The mother of one accessorized with shades, dangly earrings, silver bracelets and a bold blue suede Gucci Ophidia dragon embroidered clutch from the Italian brand’s cruise ’18 bag collection. For shoes, the “Batman Begins” actress reached for a pair of understated nude suede ankle-strap pumps featuring a classic pointed toe.

Katie Holmes at the grand opening of Neiman Marcus’ new multi-leveled flagship store at Hudson Yards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Holmes pulled things together with a red lip and matching nails. Clearly feeling her outfit for the evening — she took to Instagram to post a photo. Holmes posed with her foot popped to show off her pumps and held her hair up while looking at the camera.

