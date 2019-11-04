Katie Holmes Looks Classic-Chic in Polka-Dots & Spiky Stilettos

Black and white never goes out of style — just ask Katie Holmes.

The 40-year-old actress chose the classic color combination on the red carpet at the MCC Theater’s Celebrity Game Night in New York last night.

Holmes sported Saint Laurent from head to heel. She paired a polka-dot blouse with tie detailing ($1,590 on Farfetch.com) with skinny black wool twill trousers on the bottom ($1,100 on Orchardmile.com).

Katie Holmes wears head-to-toe Saint Laurent at MCC Theater on Nov. 3. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum went with Saint Laurent’s Zoe pointed-toe black pumps. The pumps, which cost $625 at Net-a-porter.com, boast a low-cut topline, 3.5-inch stiletto heel and patent leather upper.

Saint Laurent Zoe heels. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

On Friday, Holmes participated in a Hoka One One health and wellness panel ahead of the NYC Marathon. She discussed her personal fitness journey as part of the panel.

“In general, if I don’t feel like going to work or I don’t feel like going to work out usually those are the days that I grow the most or I discover something that I never thought I would or it turned out to be one of the best days. I always try to keep that in mind,” she said.

Katie Holmes wears head-to-toe Saint Laurent at MCC Theater on Nov. 3. CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to her off-duty style, Holmes tends to keep it more casual, with go-to shoes including Ugg boots, Alexander McQueen sneakers and Gianvito Rossi thong high-heels.

Click through the gallery to see Katie Holmes’ favorite shoe styles.

Want more?

Katie Holmes Puts a Modern Twist on ’80s Puff Sleeves With Ripped Jeans & Pointy Boots

Why Are We So Obsessed With Katie Holmes?

Katie Holmes Goes for a Little Black Minidress and Pumps at Nordstrom’s NYC Flagship Store Launch Party