Katie Holmes Puts a Modern Twist on ’80s Puff Sleeves With Ripped Jeans & Pointy Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Katie Holmes Eats Lunch At Cafe Luxembourg In New York City
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise go for a walk and hail a cab in New York City.
Katie Holmes continued her streak of headline-making fall fashion yesterday.

The 40-year-old actress wore an oversized white button-up top with puff sleeves — a major ’80s trend — and a pair of ripped jeans. (The top was from one of her go-to labels, Khaite and is available at Net-a-Porter.com for $680.)

When it came to footwear, the “Batman Begins” star went with a classic. Her shoes were a pair of pointy-toed black boots set on a slim stiletto heel.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York on Oct. 26.
CREDIT: Splash News
A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum kept things simple with her accessories, choosing a black tote bag and dark sunglasses to complete her ensemble.

In recent months, Holmes has cemented herself as one of fashion’s biggest street style stars — a development that coincides with a new stylist. The A-lister began working with Julia von Boehm, who also dresses Nicole Kidman, earlier this year.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York on Oct. 26.
CREDIT: Splash News

Since this summer, Holmes has proven the versatility of her sartorial capabilities. Classic black pumps from Jimmy Choo joined more directional footwear — like big-toe mules from Christian Louboutin and flip-flop heels from Gianvito Rossi — in her wardrobe.

Although she lacks a shoe deal, Holmes is no stranger to the fashion space. She is a front row fixture at Fashion Week and other industry events. Additionally, she counts designer Zac Posen among her close pals.

Check out some of Katie Holmes’ favorite shoes.

