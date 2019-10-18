Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katie Holmes Breaks This Fashion Taboo in the Chicest Way at Charity Gala

By Claudia Miller
Long gone are the days of “no white after Labor Day,” and Katie Holmes proof that playing by your own rules pays off.

The “Batman Begins” actress attended the Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change Gala last night in New York wearing all white. She chose a satin Marni knee-length dress adorned with metallic rings. The shift dress is available for $3,490.

Skin Cancer Foundation Champions For Change Gala, katie holmes, all white
Katie Holmes on the red carpet at the Skin Cancer Foundation Champions for Change Gala, Oct. 17.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Skin Cancer Foundation Champions For Change Gala, katie holmes, all white, white heels
A closer look at Katie Holmes’ white heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Holmes continued the all-white motif into her footwear as she chose a set of white croc-embossed heels by Jimmy Choo. The luxury label’s Ivy 85 style has an elongated toe and 3.3-inch heel; it’s available for $675 on Net-a-porter.com.

The origin of the “Don’t wear white after Labor Day” fashion taboo has been argued by fashion experts. According to a 2009 Time article, wearing white was simply used as a way to stay cool in the summer. Reversely, some historians suggest the roots of the rule were socio-political; the blanc hue was often worn as vacation attire, serving as a status symbol for those wealthy enough to escape the city.

Holmes isn’t the only one, though, who is going against this decree in fall. This month Rihanna did it twice in one week.

Rihanna, white dress, high-heeled thong sandals, celebrity style, street style, legs, tight dress, jewelry, mini bag, New York
Rihanna in head-to-heel white out and about in New York on Oct. 12.
CREDIT: Splash News
jfk, john f kennedy, rihanna, all-white
Rihanna arrives at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more stars doing the all-white trend.

