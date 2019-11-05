Katie Holmes Dresses Down Her Tweed Jacket & Slingback Pumps With Jeans

Tweed need not be stuffy — just ask Katie Holmes.

The 40-year-old actress put an unfussy spin on her tweed wool Chanel blazer yesterday at “Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon” in New York.

While the red jacket was teamed with a matching skirt on the runway, Holmes paired it with more casual attire, layering the outerwear over a white T-shirt and cropped jeans.

Katie Holmes wears red tweed Chanel jacket, cropped jeans and white Jimmy Choo pumps in New York Nov. 4. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ white pumps. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

For shoes, the “Dawson’s Creek” star chose Jimmy Choo’s Ivy. The croc-embossed slingback pumps have a pointed toe, patent leather upper and 3.5-inch heel. They retail for $675 and are available to shop on Fwrd.com.

Holmes wore her brunette locks down and accessorized with a black quilted Chanel bag with gold hardware.

Katie Holmes wears red tweed Chanel jacket, cropped jeans and white Jimmy Choo pumps in New York Nov. 4. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

The star has a wide-ranging shoe wardrobe — featuring shearling-lined Ugg boots, Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers, Christian Louboutin big-toe mules and everything in between — and the Jimmy Choo pumps aren’t a new addition.

Katie Holmes on the red carpet at the Skin Cancer Foundation Champions For Change Gala, Oct.17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “First Daughter” lead wore the same croc-embossed heels on Oct. 17 for the Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change Gala in New York. She teamed the shoes with a white knee-length Marni dress and a Bienen-Davis bag for a monochrome look.

