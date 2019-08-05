Katie Holmes Wears an Unusual, Colorful Top With Smart, Simple Sneakers

After a busy weekend spending time with her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes was pictured on a solo mission Monday in New York.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum was seen smiling as she exited her Manhattan apartment today dressed in an eye-catching look. She donned a collared cream knit top with an assortment of colorful patches woven throughout paired with dark-wash, straight-leg jeans and crisp white sneakers.

Katie Holmes is pictured smiling as she exits her apartment building in NYC on Aug. 5. CREDIT: Splash

The 40-year-old actress reached for a classic low-top style featuring a smooth leather upper and a lace-up silhouette.

Katie Holmes wearing a colorful knit top with dark jeans and crisp white low-top sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Holmes pulled her casual ensemble together with a brown shoulder bag, sunglasses and stud earrings.

A closer look at Katie Holmes wearing white leather sneakers on her way to an outing in Manhattan. CREDIT: Splash

Reportedly, the stylish star stepped out with Suri over the weekend to see the new live version of the 2001 film “Moulin Rouge!” on Broadway. On Sunday, they were spotted touring Fordham University’s law school on Sunday.

