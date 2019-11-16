Katie Holmes Wears Fall Trends in the Chicest Way at Ronald McDonald House

Katie Holmes pulled off the monochromatic trend in the sweetest way at the Ronald McDonald House in Sydney today.

The “Batman Begins” actress wore a baby pink linen suit from Zimmermann over a matching light pink top and bag from Hunting Season. Monochrome dressing is an easy-to-wear styling hack and hot trend that streamlines any look. This week alone Jennifer Lopez, Millie Bobby Brown and Celine Dion wore monochromatic looks.

On her feet, her black croc-embossed leather heels popped out from under the hem of her wide-legged pants. Adding to the animal print trend, she accessorized with a cheetah print purse.

Holmes shared the ensemble on her social media, captioning the post: “McHappy Day 2019 is tomorrow, Saturday, November 16! I’m excited to be here in Australia to help raise vital funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities #RMHCAustralia! We’re hoping to raise more funds than ever before for families in their time of need. #McHappyDay.”

According to the Ronald McDonald House Australia’s website, McHappy Day is an annual event where the country’s McDonald’s locations raise money to support Ronald McDonald House Charities that help support families with seriously ill children.

Holmes spoke about the event and the charity as she met with the children and their families.

Holmes is no stranger to the fashion space. She is a front-row fixture at New York Fashion Week and counts designer Zac Posen among her close pals.

