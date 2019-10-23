Katie Holmes Goes for a Classic Little Black Dress and Pumps at Nordstrom’s NYC Flagship Launch Party

Katie Holmes and a roster of boldface names helped celebrate the launch of Nordstrom’s NYC flagship tonight.
Of course, such a grand opening — a 320,000-square-foot, seven-level women’s store — merits a grand guest list, and chic looks were delivered upon arrival.
Proving a classic never goes out of style, Holmes looked sleek in a little black dress and matching suede pumps with leggings adorned with square prints.
Meanwhile, Winnie Harlow gave the classic LBD look a twist with eye-catching styling. The supermodel was wrapped in a python print coat, aviator shades and over-the-knee boots of which she collaborated on with Steve Madden. The exclusive thigh-high croc stiletto boot is part of the retailer’s Perfect Pairs collections, which will only be sold at the store and on Nordstrom.com.
Brooke Shields got in on fall’s knee-high boot trend, teaming the footwear with tights and a gray blazer minidress.
Zoe Saldana stepped out in Fendi, opting for the brand’s Mary Janes featuring its monogram on the straps. She completed the outfit with a green coat over a black dress.
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Wilde and Naomie Harris were also among the guests at the soiree. The store included a pop-up with Christian Louboutin, which was on display upon entering the massive space. The ground floor also features a collaborative space between Nike and Nordstrom’s VP of creative projects, Olivia Kim.
See the rest of the celebrity arrivals here.
Want more?
Nordstrom’s Grand NYC Opening: Footwear on 3 Floors, Louboutin & Nike Shops + a Shoe Bar
Winnie Harlow, Steve Madden, Maria Sharapova & More Team Up to Create Exclusive Shoes For Nordstrom’s NYC Store Opening