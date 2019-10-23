Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katie Holmes Goes for a Classic Little Black Dress and Pumps at Nordstrom’s NYC Flagship Launch Party

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening Party, New York, USA – 22 Oct 2019
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Olivia Wilde
Zosia Mamet
Brooke Shields
View Gallery 9 Images

Katie Holmes and a roster of boldface names helped celebrate the launch of Nordstrom’s NYC flagship tonight.

Of course, such a grand opening — a 320,000-square-foot, seven-level women’s store — merits a grand guest list, and chic looks were delivered upon arrival.

Katie Holmes attends the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store opening party, in New YorkNordstrom NYC Flagship Opening Party, New York, USA - 22 Oct 2019
Katie Holmes at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store opening party on Oct. 22, 2019.
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutte

Proving a classic never goes out of style, Holmes looked sleek in a little black dress and matching suede pumps with leggings adorned with square prints.

Meanwhile, Winnie Harlow gave the classic LBD look a twist with eye-catching styling. The supermodel was wrapped in a python print coat, aviator shades and over-the-knee boots of which she collaborated on with Steve Madden. The exclusive thigh-high croc stiletto boot is part of the retailer’s Perfect Pairs collections, which will only be sold at the store and on Nordstrom.com.

Winnie Harlow attends the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store opening party, in New YorkNordstrom NYC Flagship Opening Party, New York, USA - 22 Oct 2019
Winnie Harlow at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store opening party on Oct. 22, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brooke Shields got in on fall’s knee-high boot trend, teaming the footwear with tights and a gray blazer minidress.

Brooke Shields attends the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store opening party, in New YorkNordstrom NYC Flagship Opening Party, New York, USA - 22 Oct 2019
Brooke Shields at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store opening party on Oct. 22, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zoe Saldana stepped out in Fendi, opting for the brand’s Mary Janes featuring its monogram on the straps. She completed the outfit with a green coat over a black dress.

Zoe Saldana attends the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store opening party, in New YorkNordstrom NYC Flagship Opening Party, New York, USA - 22 Oct 2019
Zoe Saldana at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store opening party on Oct. 22, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Wilde and Naomie Harris were also among the guests at the soiree. The store included a pop-up with Christian Louboutin, which was on display upon entering the massive space. The ground floor also features a collaborative space between Nike and Nordstrom’s VP of creative projects, Olivia Kim.

See the rest of the celebrity arrivals here.

Want more?

Nordstrom’s Grand NYC Opening: Footwear on 3 Floors, Louboutin & Nike Shops + a Shoe Bar

Winnie Harlow, Steve Madden, Maria Sharapova & More Team Up to Create Exclusive Shoes For Nordstrom’s NYC Store Opening

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad