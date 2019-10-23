Katie Holmes Goes for a Classic Little Black Dress and Pumps at Nordstrom’s NYC Flagship Launch Party

Katie Holmes and a roster of boldface names helped celebrate the launch of Nordstrom’s NYC flagship tonight.

Of course, such a grand opening — a 320,000-square-foot, seven-level women’s store — merits a grand guest list, and chic looks were delivered upon arrival.

Katie Holmes at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store opening party on Oct. 22, 2019. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutte

Proving a classic never goes out of style, Holmes looked sleek in a little black dress and matching suede pumps with leggings adorned with square prints.

Meanwhile, Winnie Harlow gave the classic LBD look a twist with eye-catching styling. The supermodel was wrapped in a python print coat, aviator shades and over-the-knee boots of which she collaborated on with Steve Madden. The exclusive thigh-high croc stiletto boot is part of the retailer’s Perfect Pairs collections, which will only be sold at the store and on Nordstrom.com.

Winnie Harlow at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store opening party on Oct. 22, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brooke Shields got in on fall’s knee-high boot trend, teaming the footwear with tights and a gray blazer minidress.

Brooke Shields at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store opening party on Oct. 22, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zoe Saldana stepped out in Fendi, opting for the brand’s Mary Janes featuring its monogram on the straps. She completed the outfit with a green coat over a black dress.

Zoe Saldana at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store opening party on Oct. 22, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Wilde and Naomie Harris were also among the guests at the soiree. The store included a pop-up with Christian Louboutin, which was on display upon entering the massive space. The ground floor also features a collaborative space between Nike and Nordstrom’s VP of creative projects, Olivia Kim.

See the rest of the celebrity arrivals here.

Want more?

Nordstrom’s Grand NYC Opening: Footwear on 3 Floors, Louboutin & Nike Shops + a Shoe Bar

Winnie Harlow, Steve Madden, Maria Sharapova & More Team Up to Create Exclusive Shoes For Nordstrom’s NYC Store Opening