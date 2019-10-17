Katie Holmes Gives Out Halloween Vibe in Orange Silk Dress & Black Heels at Ballet Gala With Her Mom

Katie Holmes attended the American Ballet Theatre 2019 Fall Gala wearing an outfit awash in the perfect autumnal — and Halloween — shades.

The actress had on an ankle-length silk dress in orange, a color commonly associated with fall and Halloween, with a camel-colored Alton trench coat by Altuzarra.

Katie Holmes on the red carpet at the American Ballet Theatre 2019 Fall Gala in New York, Oct. 16. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ black heels. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ black shoes with kitten heels. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum wore a pair of black pointed-toe, slingback kitten heels.

As a longtime patron of the ballet, and a dancer herself, she attended the event on the arm of her mother, Kathleen, who wore a white tunic with black pants and flat black mules with a silver buckle.

Holmes shared an intimate shot on Instagram today, captioning the post: “Such a beautiful evening @abtofficial fall opening with my mom. We were honored to be there and to be photographed by our friend @markseliger.”

She also posted a picture from inside the show as the ballerinas took to the stage.

Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ favorite shoe styles.

Want more?

Katie Holmes Channels Fall Style in Combat Boots & Mom Jeans

Katie Holmes Pairs Gladiator Sandals With Evening Gown for Global Citizen Festival

Katie Holmes Proves Socks and Sandals Can Be Chic on the Front Row at Fendi’s Milan Fashion Week Show