Katie Holmes’ Latest Look Is All About Her Mom Mules

Katie Holmes is embracing New York’s fall weather.

The 40-year-old actress hit the streets of the Big Apple yesterday clad in a chic transitional weather look: a burnt orange blazer, oversized white trousers and black leather mules.

Katie Holmes in Acne Studios mom mules on the streets of New York Oct. 7. CREDIT: Splash News

The footwear came courtesy of Acne Studios — and the shoes are a recurring favorite for the “Dawson’s Creek” alum. The so-called mom mules boast a ’90s-inspired square toe and a 2-inch block heel. They’re available to buy on Mytheresa.com for $480.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ Acne Studios shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

As ’90s trends continue to make a comeback, the mom mule found its favor among the fashion set this spring. The walkable, understated silhouette became a staple of mothers’ wardrobes in the pre-Y2K years thanks to the increase of women in the workforce and celebrity fans like Nicole Kidman, Tyra Banks and even Princess Diana.

Acne Studios mom mules. CREDIT: Mytheresa.com

Holmes is a big fan of her Acne Studios pair, which she teamed with a trench coat and mom jeans this September while out and about in New York.

Katie Holmes wearing a trench coat and Acne Studios mules in September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to shoes, Holmes has some versatility in her wardrobe. In warm weather, she loves an open-toed silhouette — including more trend-forward options like big-toe sandals or high-heeled flip-flops. When temperatures dip, Holmes can be found in Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers or her Ugg sheepskin boots.

Click through the gallery to see Katie Holmes’ best street style through the years.

Want more?

Katie Holmes Shines in Glittering Manolo Blahnik Heels at ‘The Irishman’ Premiere

Katie Holmes Proves Socks and Sandals Can Be Chic on the Front Row at Fendi’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Katie Holmes Embraces Fall Weather in Mesh Pumps & Mom Jeans