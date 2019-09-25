Katie Holmes Embraces Fall Weather in Mesh Pumps & Mom Jeans

After a blazing hot summer, fall weather has finally arrived in New York City — and Katie Holmes is embracing the cooler temperatures.
The 40-year-old actress wore an autumnal ensemble Wednesday morning as she stepped out in Manhattan to grab her morning coffee. Holmes layered a checked trench coat from Khaite ($2,800 on Fwrd.com) over a white T-shirt and her go-to mom jeans.
For footwear, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum opted for one of the season’s “It” styles: the mesh pump. Her shoes boasted a pointed cap toe, a stiletto heel and a sheer upper showing off most of the foot.
While mesh heels are hardly a new invention, the shoes are popular for fall — boosted in part by Bottega Veneta’s sold-out version. Unlike the pair worn by Holmes, Bottega’s take features a trendy, ’90s-inspired square toe and a decorative chain as an extra flourish.
Holmes may have gone for a pointed-toe pump today, but she’s no stranger to the square-toe trend. One of her go-to shoes is a mom mule from Acne Studios that has the rectangular shape. Aside from mesh and square toes, the “Batman Begins” star has tested out summer trends, including high-heeled flip-flops and big-toe sandals.
