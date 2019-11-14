Katie Holmes Does Fall Fashion With ’90s Flair in Australia

Katie Holmes continued her streak of great fall fashion yesterday as she arrived in Sydney, Australia — and her latest look had ’90s vibes.

The 40-year-old actress mastered one of the main must-dos for autumn: layering. She wore a white T-shirt tucked into ’90s-inspired, light-wash mom jeans.

Over her shirt, Holmes layered a fringed suede jacket from one of her go-to labels, Khaite. The jacket is available to shop on Net-a-porter.com for $5,500.

Katie Holmes in a fringed Khaite jacket, mom jeans and kitten heels in Sydney, Australia Nov. 13. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum selected black pointed-toe mules with a kitten heel, bringing another element with ’90s vibes to her looks. Kitten heels have gone in and out of vogue over the years, but the style was huge in the ’90s, with Princess Diana among its biggest fans.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Holmes accessorized with a tan medium tote bag from Khaite ($1,800 on Net-a-porter.com), a crystal necklace and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

When it comes to her typical off-duty shoe style, the A-lister tends to keep things casual, favoring silhouettes like Alexander McQueen oversize-sole sneakers, shearling-lined Ugg boots and Acne Studios mom mules. For red carpet outings, more formal footwear, like strappy sandals or classic pumps, is her choice.

Katie Holmes in a fringed Khaite jacket, mom jeans and kitten heels in Sydney, Australia Nov. 13. CREDIT: Splash News

Although she lacks a shoe deal, Holmes is no stranger to the fashion space. She is a front-row fixture at New York Fashion Week and counts designer Zac Posen among her close pals.

