Katie Holmes Wears Mom Jeans & Retro-Inspired Gucci Sneakers for Stroll Through Central Park

A cool pair of sneakers is all you need to elevate a white T-shirt and jeans — just ask Katie Holmes.

The 40-year-old actress went for a stroll in New York’s Central Park today wearing a casual outfit: a white T-shirt tucked into lightwash mom jeans that she cinched in at the waist with a black belt.

Katie Holmes wearing mom jeans with Gucci sneakers in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Holmes’ sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum appeared to be wearing Gucci’s G74 leather sneakers with web detailing. The shoes are inspired by retro basketball shoes from the 1970s; they feature a butter yellow leather base, with white leather and oatmeal suede detailing and a gold interlocking G logo at the front. The Italian-made shoes are available to shop on Netaporter.com now in men’s sizing, selling for $650.

Gucci G74 leather sneaker with web detailing. CREDIT: Net-a-porter

The “Batman Begins” star pulled together her look with black sunglasses and carried a brown handbag. She wore her hair pulled up into a messy bun.

Holmes often sports Gucci’s wares. In terms of shoes specifically, she has worn both the brand’s logoed Ace sneaker and a pair of black square-toed boots adorned with red and green striping and the Gucci logo. The thespian has also gone for footwear from more affordable brands such as Converse, Adidas and Ugg.

Flip through the gallery to see Katie Holmes’ best street style over the years.

Below, see Arielle Charnas of Something Navy talk her secrets to Instagram success and more.

Want more?

Katie Holmes’ Floral Dress & Shiny Slides Are the Perfect Summer Combo

Katie Holmes Brings Back ’00s Style in Bootcut Jeans & Elastic-Back Flats