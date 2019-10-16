Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katie Holmes Channels Fall Style in Combat Boots & Mom Jeans

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Katie Holmes
2007
2005
2005
2008
View Gallery 18 Images

Fall weather has arrived in New York City — and Katie Holmes is dressing the part.

The 40-year-old actress exuded autumnal vibes in a chic, layered look as she hit the streets of New York yesterday.

Holmes wore a beige turtleneck and mom jeans under a long black collared coat.

Katie Holmes, combat boots, mom jeans, turtleneck, celebrity style, nyc, street style, is all laughs and smiles while talking on her phone during a stroll in New York.Pictured: Katie HolmesRef: SPL5122459 151019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Katie Holmes wears mom jeans and combat boots in New York on Oct. 15.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Batman Begins” star went with understated black leather combat boots. A recurring fashion favorite, combat boots go with just about anything, offering a little bit of edge to a classic look like Holmes’.

Katie Holmes, New York city, combat boots, street style, celebrity style,
A close-up shot of Katie Holmes’ combat boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

Later in the day, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum switched up her look as she attended a screening of “Serendipity” at the Quad Cinema in NYC.

The A-lister kept on the turtleneck but swapped her jeans for a python-print midi skirt and went with a short black blazer in place of her long coat. She replaced her boots with robin’s egg blue sandals for a more dressed-up look.

Katie Holmes, snake print skirt, midi skirt, python print trend, turtleneck, blazer, blue sandals, feet, pedicure, attends a special screening of "Serendipity" at the Quad Cinema, in New YorkNY Special Screening of "Serendipity", New York, USA - 15 Oct 2019
Katie Holmes attends a special screening of “Serendipity” at the Quad Cinema, in New York<br />NY Special Screening of “Serendipity”, New York, USA – 15 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Jason Mendez/Shutterstock

While Holmes is willing to try out trends — like high-heeled flip-flops or big-toe sandals — she also has her recurring shoe favorites. For casual outings, the “First Daughter” lead is a big fan of Ugg’s shearling-lined boots and Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ best street style looks over the years.

Want more?

Katie Holmes Pairs Gladiator Sandals With Evening Gown for Global Citizen Festival

Katie Holmes Proves Socks and Sandals Can Be Chic on the Front Row at Fendi’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Katie Holmes Pairs Her Mom Jeans With ’90s-Inspired Mules in NYC

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad