Katie Holmes Wears Her Favorite Mom Jeans With Glittering Brogues to Shop in New York

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

katie-holmes-black-shoes-new-york
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Eats Lunch At Cafe Luxembourg In New York City
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise go for a walk and hail a cab in New York City.
Louboutin
Katie Holmes braved the chilly weather as she stepped out in New York today for a quick shopping trip.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum wore a black mid-calf-length coat over a neutral turtleneck sweater and a pair of light-wash mom jeans. She accessorized with oversized sunglasses and a brown leather tote as she carried a large shopping bag from Sephora.

katie holmes, new york, black shoes, brown bag
Katie Holmes steps out in New York on Nov. 22.
CREDIT: Splash News
katie holmes, new york, black shoes, brown bag
A closer look at Katie Holmes’ black lace-up shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the actress sported a pair of glittery black brogues with a flat heel and lace-up front.

Holmes is known for her mom-chic style, often vamping up classic jeans with chic accessories and footwear. Earlier this month, she wore the same pair of denim bottoms when landing in Sydney, Australia.

For the flight, she looked stylish in a ’70s-inspired fringed suede jacket and black kitten heels.

Katie Holmes, khaite jacket, fringed suede jacket, white t-shirt, khaite purse, tan handbag, mom mules, kitten heels, black pumps, celebrity style, touches down in Sydney Australia to promote McHappy Day.Pictured: Katie HolmesRef: SPL5128875 131119 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: KHAPGG / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Australia Rights, No Austria Rights, No Germany Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Switzerland Rights
Katie Holmes in a fringed Khaite jacket, mom jeans and kitten heels in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 13.
CREDIT: Splash News

She wore a similar pair of jeans again in October, dressing them up with a Petar Petrov turtleneck, a collared coat resembling her look today, and a pair of black leather combat boots.

Katie Holmes, combat boots, mom jeans, turtleneck, celebrity style, nyc, street style, is all laughs and smiles while talking on her phone during a stroll in New York.Pictured: Katie HolmesRef: SPL5122459 151019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Katie Holmes wears mom jeans and combat boots in New York on Oct. 16.
CREDIT: Splash News

Holmes rocked the jeans yet again in September, teaming them with a tan trench coat, a matching denim top and a pair of ’90s-inspired mules.

Katie Holmes, trench coat, westward leaning sunglasses, mom jeans, mom mules, acne studios shoes, Katie Holmes out and about, New York, USA - 16 Sep 2019
Katie Holmes out and about in New York on Sept. 16.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Katie Holmes’ favorite shoe styles.

