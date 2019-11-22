Katie Holmes Wears Her Favorite Mom Jeans With Glittering Brogues to Shop in New York

Katie Holmes braved the chilly weather as she stepped out in New York today for a quick shopping trip.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum wore a black mid-calf-length coat over a neutral turtleneck sweater and a pair of light-wash mom jeans. She accessorized with oversized sunglasses and a brown leather tote as she carried a large shopping bag from Sephora.

Katie Holmes steps out in New York on Nov. 22. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ black lace-up shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the actress sported a pair of glittery black brogues with a flat heel and lace-up front.

Holmes is known for her mom-chic style, often vamping up classic jeans with chic accessories and footwear. Earlier this month, she wore the same pair of denim bottoms when landing in Sydney, Australia.

For the flight, she looked stylish in a ’70s-inspired fringed suede jacket and black kitten heels.

Katie Holmes in a fringed Khaite jacket, mom jeans and kitten heels in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 13. CREDIT: Splash News

She wore a similar pair of jeans again in October, dressing them up with a Petar Petrov turtleneck, a collared coat resembling her look today, and a pair of black leather combat boots.

Katie Holmes wears mom jeans and combat boots in New York on Oct. 16. CREDIT: Splash News

Holmes rocked the jeans yet again in September, teaming them with a tan trench coat, a matching denim top and a pair of ’90s-inspired mules.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York on Sept. 16. CREDIT: Shutterstock

