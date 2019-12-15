Katie Holmes Wraps Presents in Mom Jeans + Chic Black Boots

Katie Holmes is getting prepped for the holidays.

The 40-year-old actress attended a present-wrapping happy hour — “Wrappy Hour” — hosted by Frederick Wildman Wines in New York yesterday, Dec. 14.

Holmes chose a simple yet stylish ensemble for the occasion. She wore a semisheer white blouse tucked into high-waisted mom jeans.

Katie Holmes attends Frederick Wildman Wines’ Wrappy Hour event in New York on Dec. 14. CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

For shoes, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum selected black boots that appeared to be fabricated from leather. The classic boots boasted a block heel and an almond toe.

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ boots. CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Holmes completed her outfit with a necessary layer for chilly New York winters: a wool coat. She chose a gray, ankle-length style with white piping and slouchy pockets.

Katie Holmes attends Frederick Wildman Wines’ Wrappy Hour event in New York on Dec. 14. CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

On Friday, Dec. 13, the “Logan Lucky” star hit the red carpet at the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York’s Madison Square Garden. While yesterday’s boots were understated, Friday’s pair was trend-forward — a zebra-print, square-toe Khaite style (available from Farfetch.com for $1,800). Holmes teamed the trendy shoes with leather culottes and a sweater.

Katie Holmes in Khaite boots at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball, Dec. 13. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Holmes’ two latest shoe looks in some ways are indicative of her overall footwear fashion: The A-lister often returns to classics — like Alexander McQueen oversize sole trainers or all-white Common Projects sneakers. However, she’s also willing to try more controversial footwear, such as Christian Louboutin’s big-toe mules and Gianvito Rossi’s high-heeled flip-flops.

