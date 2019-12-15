Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katie Holmes Wraps Presents in Mom Jeans + Chic Black Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Katie Holmes
2007
2005
2005
2008
View Gallery 18 Images

Katie Holmes is getting prepped for the holidays.

The 40-year-old actress attended a present-wrapping happy hour — “Wrappy Hour” — hosted by Frederick Wildman Wines in New York yesterday, Dec. 14.

Holmes chose a simple yet stylish ensemble for the occasion. She wore a semisheer white blouse tucked into high-waisted mom jeans.

Katie Holmes, black boots, gray coat, white shirt, mom jeans, fall fashion, winter fashion, celebrity style, Frederick Wildman Wines 'Wrappy Hour' Event, New York, USA - 14 Dec 2019Celebrities surprised guests at Frederick Wildman Wines 'Wrappy Hour' pop-up shop at the Shops at Columbus Circle. Featured wines including Santi and Lamberti.
Katie Holmes attends Frederick Wildman Wines’ Wrappy Hour event in New York on Dec. 14.
CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

For shoes, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum selected black boots that appeared to be fabricated from leather. The classic boots boasted a block heel and an almond toe.

Katie Holmes, black boots, celebrity style, mom jeans, gray coat, Frederick Wildman Wines 'Wrappy Hour' Event, New York, USA - 14 Dec 2019Celebrities surprised guests at Frederick Wildman Wines 'Wrappy Hour' pop-up shop at the Shops at Columbus Circle. Featured wines including Santi and Lamberti.
A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ boots.
CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Holmes completed her outfit with a necessary layer for chilly New York winters: a wool coat. She chose a gray, ankle-length style with white piping and slouchy pockets.

Katie Holmes, black boots, gray coat, white shirt, mom jeans, fall fashion, winter fashion, celebrity style, Frederick Wildman Wines 'Wrappy Hour' Event, New York, USA - 14 Dec 2019Celebrities surprised guests at Frederick Wildman Wines 'Wrappy Hour' pop-up shop at the Shops at Columbus Circle. Featured wines including Santi and Lamberti.Katie HolmesFrederick Wildman Wines 'Wrappy Hour' Event, New York, USA - 14 Dec 2019Celebrities surprised guests at Frederick Wildman Wines 'Wrappy Hour' pop-up shop at the Shops at Columbus Circle. Featured wines including Santi and Lamberti.
Katie Holmes attends Frederick Wildman Wines’ Wrappy Hour event in New York on Dec. 14.
CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

On Friday, Dec. 13, the “Logan Lucky” star hit the red carpet at the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York’s Madison Square Garden. While yesterday’s boots were understated, Friday’s pair was trend-forward — a zebra-print, square-toe Khaite style (available from Farfetch.com for $1,800). Holmes teamed the trendy shoes with leather culottes and a sweater.

Katie Holmes, red carpet arrivals, 2019 Jingle Ball NYC
Katie Holmes in Khaite boots at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball, Dec. 13.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Holmes’ two latest shoe looks in some ways are indicative of her overall footwear fashion: The A-lister often returns to classics — like Alexander McQueen oversize sole trainers or all-white Common Projects sneakers. However, she’s also willing to try more controversial footwear, such as Christian Louboutin’s big-toe mules and Gianvito Rossi’s high-heeled flip-flops.

Flip through the gallery to see Katie Holmes’ street style over the years.

Want more?

Katie Holmes Suits Up in Slit-Front Pants + Stuart Weitzman Power Pumps

Katie Holmes Goes Shopping in Her Favorite Mom Jeans and Glittering Brogues in NYC

Katie Holmes Bundles Up in a Fuzzy Coat and All-White Common Projects Sneakers

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad