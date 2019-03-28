Katie Holmes Steps Out in Mom Jeans & Designer Sneakers

When it comes to style, Katie Holmes likes to keep things simple.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum was clad in a casual — yet chic — ensemble as she stepped out in New York today with a friend.

Holmes wore a floral-print button-up blouse, a tan cardigan sweater and medium-wash mom jeans with distressed detailing.

Katie Holmes steps out for a walk with a friend on March 28. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Holmes’ sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the 40-year-old reached for white Alexander McQueen sneakers that had an iridescent pop at the soles. A staple of McQueen’s offerings since 2016, the kicks feature an exaggerated 2-inch sole and smooth leather with breathable perforations on the sides. The Italian-made shoes retail for $530.

The mother to Suri Cruise, her child with ex-husband Tom Cruise, pulled together her outfit with a red quilted Chanel purse and a pair of oversized sunglasses. The bag, which costs more than $4,000, comes from Chanel’s fall ’18 Act 2 bag collection. The “Woman in Gold” star continued the casual theme with her beauty look, wearing her hair in a messy updo and opting for minimal makeup.

Another look at Katie Holmes’ outfit on March 28. CREDIT: Splash News

It seems that the Chanel bag and McQueen sneakers are Holmes’ new go-to accessories, as she wore both for a March 27 outing in New York. Braving the NYC chill, the “Logan Lucky” actress wore a denim trench coat over light-wash jeans and a T-shirt. And to match her red handbag, she selected a red bandana to tie around her neck.

Katie Holmes steps out in New York on March 27 in a denim ensemble and white sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Holmes tends to keep it casual with her style, favoring comfy — and often affordable — shoes from brands like Adidas and Ugg. She often twins with daughter Suri.

